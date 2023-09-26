PU Results 2023 Out For PG Programmes at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has announced the semester-wise results for PG courses. Candidates can get their marksheets at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 26, 2023 17:48 IST
Panjab University Results 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has released the semester-wise results of the various Postgraduate programs today, September 26, 2023. Students who have appeared for the semester-wise exams that were held in the month of May, this year, can download their scorecards through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary login credentials such as exam type, semester, and roll number in the result login window to get access to their results. The University has announced the results of the Master of Physical Education 2nd Semester and MCom (Business Economics) 4th Semester exams.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

Master of Physical Education 2nd Semester

September 26, 2023

Click Here

M. Com. (Business Economics) 4th Semester

September 26, 2023

Click Here

Login details required to download the PU results 2023

Students are required to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards from the official website.

  • Semester
  • Roll number
  • Exam type

How to download PU result 2023?

Students can follow the steps that are given below to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of Panjab University - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Click on the May result link 

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details as asked 

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the scorecard and download it for future reference

