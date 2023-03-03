Puducherry Govt Orders Schools to Remain Closed on March 6 for Masi Magam Festival, Check Details Here

Puducherry Schools: As per the recent updates, the Puducherry government announced a school holiday on March 7, 2023, in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. As per the official notice, the schools will remain closed in view of the Masi Magam Festival. According to the official notice released, the HSC practical examination is scheduled to be conducted as per the schedule despite the school holiday.

As per some media reports, the Joint Director of the Puducherry School Education Department V G Sivakami said that many people break their fast on this day and go to their ancestral temples to offer Pongal. Because of this festival, a local holiday will be granted to government and private schools in the regions of Puducherry and Karaikal on Masi Magamana.

Masi Magam Festival

The Masi Magam festival is widely celebrated by the people in Puducherry, this festival falls in the Tamil month Masi (February- March). This year the Masi Magam festival will be celebrated on March 6, 2023.

Puducherry University Admissions 2023

As per the recent updates, the Puducherry University, Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) has started the admission application process for admission into various programmes. Candidates who are interested and are yet to apply can submit the application form and make the fee payment from the Government of India Samarth portal. However, the last date to apply for the Puducherry University admissions 2023 is March 31.

