    Puducherry Govt Orders Schools to Remain Closed on March 6 for Masi Magam Festival, Check Details Here

    The Puducherry government announced a school holiday on March 7, 2023, in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. As per the official notice, the schools will remain closed in view of the Masi Magam Festival. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 3, 2023 18:31 IST
    Puducherry Schools
    Puducherry Schools

    Puducherry Schools: As per the recent updates, the Puducherry government announced a school holiday on March 7, 2023, in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. As per the official notice, the schools will remain closed in view of the Masi Magam Festival. According to the official notice released, the HSC practical examination is scheduled to be conducted as per the schedule despite the school holiday.

    Check the Tweet below:

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories