Puducherry School Reopening on June 14, Check Details Here

Puducherry School Reopening: According to an official announcement by Puducherry CM N Rangaswamy, schools in Puducherry will reopen after summer vacations from June 14, 2023. The school summer vacations were extended earlier due to the ongoing heatwave conditions in Puducherry.

According to the schedule released earlier, school summer vacations were extended to June 7, 2023, but due to the rising heatwave conditions, the government decided to further extend the summer vacations for schools.

According to media reports, Puducherry CM when speaking to the media stated that since the heatwave continues in the union territory, the government has decided to postpone the date of reopening of schools to June 14, 2023.

Reports further stated that the government received representations from various sections seeking an extension of summer vacations since there is no respite in the weather conditions making the government decide on putting off the date for the reopening of schools to June 14, 2023.

Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen after summer vacations from June 12, 202 for students from classes 6 to 12 and from June 14, 2023, for students from classes 1 to 5. According to IMD heat wave in parts of Tamil Nadu is expected to be high until June 11, 2023.

