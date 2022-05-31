Puducherry Schools to Reopen from June 23 for Classes 1 to 10 and Class 12, Check details here

Pudcherry School Reopening: Pondicherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam has announced that all the Government and Private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal will be reopening on June 23, 2022 for the students from classes 1 to 10 and class 12. The announcement for the reopening of classes for the class 11 students is expected to be made soon by the officials.

Speaking to the media, the Puducherry education minister stated that the date of reopening for the class 11 students will be announced after the declaration of the class 10 board examination results.

#Puducherry Education Department announced school reopening date for Academic Year 2022 - 2023. For I to X & XII on 23rd (Thursday) June 2022. It will be announced later for XI. pic.twitter.com/XEwqTWZiSx — Hari Krishnan Pongilath (@h_pongilath) May 30, 2022

Government schools in Puducherry and Karaikal will begin the application process for the admissions to class 11 on June 17, 2022. Tamil Nadu Board conducted the class 10 and 12 Board examinations in April-May 2022. The Puducherry Education minister also stated that the evaluation of the answer sheets will be conducted from June 1, 2022 onwards.

Also Read: VITEEE 2022 Application Process To End Today, Register Soon at viteee.vit.ac.in