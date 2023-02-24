PUMDET 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Know How To Make Changes Here

PUMDET 2023: As per the schedule, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the PUMDET application form correction window today on February 24. Registered candidates can make corrections in their PUMDET application form in online mode at wbjeeb.nic.in. The board will not entertain any request for any correction in PUMDET 2023 application after the last date.

WBJEEB will conduct the Presidency University Masters Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) on July 9, 2023 for admission to PG programmes. The exam will be conducted for subjects like - applied Economics, applied Geology, Bengali, Chemistry, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Philosophy, Sociology, Physics, Political Science, and Statistics.

PUMDET 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

PUMDET 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to make corrections in PUMDET form February 24, 2023 PUMDET admit card July 1, 2023 PUMDET July 9, 2023

What Changes Can NOT Be Done in PUMDET 2023 Application Form?

As per the updates, the candidates cannot make corrections through PUMDET application form 2023 in any primary registration data. Check below the fields that cannot be corrected -

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Gender

Domicile

Date of birth.

How To Make Corrections in PUMDET 2023 Application Form?

If any candidate wishes to correct or modify any other information like - photograph, signature, address etc then they can do so at the official website during the given correction period. Go through the steps to know how to make corrections in PUMDET application form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of WBJEEB - wbjeeb.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on PUMDET tab.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, scroll and click on - Correction in PUMDET 2023 Application Form link.

5th Step - Login with application form and password.

6th Step - Make the necessary changes in the PUMDET application form and save the changes.

