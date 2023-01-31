    PUMDET 2023 Registration Begins, Check How to Apply for Presidency University PG Admissions

    PUMDET 2023 Registration process has been started at wbjeeb.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance test till February 21, 2023. Check PUMDET 2023 admission dates here

     

    Updated: Jan 31, 2023 19:36 IST
    PUMDET 2023 Registration Begins
    PUMDET 2023 Registration Begins

    PUMDET 2023 Registrations Commence: As per the latest updates, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) has started the registrations for Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) 2023 for PG Courses. Candidates who are willing to register for PUMDET 2023 can do the same on the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in. However, the last date to register for PUMDET 2023 is February 21, 2023. PUMDET 2023 Exam is likely to be held on July 9, 2023.

    As per the official schedule, registered candidates can make modifications to the PUMDET 2023 application from February 23 to 24, 2023. However, candidates must note that the name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile, and date of birth cannot be edited under any circumstances. After the closure of the correction window, the university will issue hall tickets to the registered candidates. They can check the entire PUMDET 2023 Admission Schedule below.

    PUMDET 2023 Admission Dates

    Event

    Date (PG)

    Release of the application forms

    January 31, 2023,

    Last date to fill out the application form

    February 21, 2023,

    Online application correction

    February 23 to 24, 2023

    Release of admit card

    July 1 to 9, 2023 (Tentative)

    Presidency University Entrance Test

    July 9 (Tentative)

    (12 pm to 1:30 pm)

    PUMDET 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Register for PUMDET 2023?

    The authorities have started the registration process for PUMDET 2023. Those who wish to apply for the entrance test can do the same on the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in. They can follow these steps to register-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on PUMDET
    • Step 3: Now, click on Apply for PUMDET 2023 link
    • Step 4: Register with the required details 
    • Step 5: Log in with the registered ID and password
    • Step 6: Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

    What is the Marking Scheme for PUMDET 2023

    As per the news bulletin, all papers of PUMDET 2023 will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type questions. The question paper carries 100 marks and 50 (fifty) questions. Candidates will be allotted 90 minutes (1.5 hrs) to complete the exam. They can check the marking scheme here

    • All questions will have four answer options.
    • Only one option is correct. 
    • Each correct answer carries 2 (two) marks.
    • For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of (-1/2) or 25% marks.
    • If there is a combination of responses with more than one option, even if it contains the correct option, the answer will be treated as incorrect and a negative marking of (-1/2) i.e. 25% will be done. 
    • No marks will be given for unattempted questions.

