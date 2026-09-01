Punjab BEd First Merit List 2026 (OUT): Download Provisional BEd Merit List at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org

The Punjab B.Ed first merit list 2026 has been released today, September 1, by the authorities conducting the Joint B.Ed Admissions (Punjab) 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their seat allotment status through the official admission website.

The first-round seat allocation has been prepared based on the candidate's merit and the college preferences submitted during the counselling process. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the next stage of the admission process within the given timeline.

Punjab B.Ed First Merit List 2026: Key Dates

The official counselling schedule mentions the following important dates for the first round of Punjab B.Ed admissions 2026: