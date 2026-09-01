Punjab BEd First Merit List 2026 (OUT): Download Provisional BEd Merit List at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org
Punjab B.Ed First Merit List 2026 has been released on September 1. Check Punjab B.Ed seat allotment status, merit list, reporting dates, counselling schedule and direct link here.
The Punjab B.Ed first merit list 2026 has been released today, September 1, by the authorities conducting the Joint B.Ed Admissions (Punjab) 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their seat allotment status through the official admission website.
The first-round seat allocation has been prepared based on the candidate's merit and the college preferences submitted during the counselling process. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the next stage of the admission process within the given timeline.
Punjab B.Ed First Merit List 2026: Key Dates
The official counselling schedule mentions the following important dates for the first round of Punjab B.Ed admissions 2026:
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Event
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Date
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Online choice filling for colleges and major subject combination
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August 18 to 27, 2026
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First-round seat allocation
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September 1, 2026
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Reporting at allotted colleges
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September 2 to 5, 2026
How to Check Punjab B.Ed First Merit List 2026?
- Visit the official website: pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org
- Open the Merit Lists/First Counselling section
- Click on the relevant Punjab B.Ed 2026 seat allocation or merit list link
- Check your roll number/name and allotted college
- Download the merit list or allotment details for future reference
- Candidates allotted seats should report to the concerned college within the specified dates
Punjab B.Ed First Merit List 2026: Direct LINK
Punjab B.Ed Seat Allotment 2026: What After First Merit List?
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round must report to their respective allotted colleges from September 2 to September 5, 2026. They should carry the required original documents and their admission-related paperwork while reporting.
Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date to complete the reporting process. Failure to complete the admission formalities within the prescribed deadline may affect their admission.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.