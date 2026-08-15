Punjab BEd Result 2026 Released: Download Scorecard, Merit List PDF at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org; Active Link Here
Punjab BEd Result 2026 Link: The Punjab B.Ed Joint CET Result 2026 has been declared online at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org. Candidates can log in with their application number and password to download scorecards and view ranks. Qualified candidates in the merit list can participate in online choice filling from August 18 to August 27, 2026.
Punjab BEd Result 2026: The Punjab B.Ed Joint CET Result 2026 has been declared online, providing exciting updates for aspirants aspiring to become teachers in Punjab State. The candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can now view their results by downloading the scorecard along with the whole merit list PDF from the official website available at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org or pbbed2026.punjabiuniversity.ac.in. For the downloading of scorecards, candidates must login using their application number, login id, and password.
The scorecard contains detailed information about section wise marks scored by the candidates, raw total score, rank obtained on category-wise basis, and also state merit position. Candidates should verify carefully all the personal information mentioned in their results such as candidate name, roll number, category, etc. Obtaining a place in the merit list is highly essential to get involved in the subsequent online counseling process. Selected candidates would be able to apply and lock their college preference through online web options process. The allotment of seats to the candidates would take place in various B.Ed colleges in Punjab, government, government-aided, and also private self-financing institutions. It is necessary to print several physical copies of the scorecard and merit list PDF.
Punjab B.Ed Counselling Schedule
Candidates who are eligible in the merit list after the declaration of the results can undergo the process of online choice filling and seat allocation:
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Event
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Schedule
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Result Declaration
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August 12, 2026
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Online Choice Filling & Web Options
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August 18 – August 27, 2026
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First Round Seat Allotment Result
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September 1, 2026
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Reporting to Allotted Colleges
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September 2 – September 5, 2026
How To Download The Punjab BEd Result 2026?
To download the Punjab BEd Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Access the official exam website at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org through any of the latest web browsers available on your system.
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Look out for the "Punjab B.Ed CET 2026 Result / Scorecard" link from the homepage of the official portal.
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Enter the Application Number, Username, and Password in the appropriate candidate log-in fields.
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Press the "Sign In" or "Submit" button to submit your log-in credentials and download the scorecard.
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Check your personal information such as your name, roll number, subject wise marks, total score, and category merit rank from the display screen.
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Download the scorecard in PDF format and print multiple copies for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.