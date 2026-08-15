Punjab BEd Result 2026 Released: Download Scorecard, Merit List PDF at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org; Active Link Here

Punjab BEd Result 2026: The Punjab B.Ed Joint CET Result 2026 has been declared online, providing exciting updates for aspirants aspiring to become teachers in Punjab State. The candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can now view their results by downloading the scorecard along with the whole merit list PDF from the official website available at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org or pbbed2026.punjabiuniversity.ac.in. For the downloading of scorecards, candidates must login using their application number, login id, and password.

The scorecard contains detailed information about section wise marks scored by the candidates, raw total score, rank obtained on category-wise basis, and also state merit position. Candidates should verify carefully all the personal information mentioned in their results such as candidate name, roll number, category, etc. Obtaining a place in the merit list is highly essential to get involved in the subsequent online counseling process. Selected candidates would be able to apply and lock their college preference through online web options process. The allotment of seats to the candidates would take place in various B.Ed colleges in Punjab, government, government-aided, and also private self-financing institutions. It is necessary to print several physical copies of the scorecard and merit list PDF.