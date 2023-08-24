Punjab Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2023 postponed, new dates to release soon

PSEB Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to postpone the reappear/compartments examinations for classes 10th and 12th students, after the state government ordered the closure of all schools till August 26, 2023. The Punjab Board compartment exam was supposed to be held on August 24 and 25, 2023 in exam centres established throughout the state. However, now it has been postponed.

Earlier, the State Education Minister of Punjab, Mr Harjot Singh Bains informed that as per the instructions of Bhagwant Maan ji, keeping in mind the floods caused by heavy rains in various districts of Punjab, all government/aided/recognised and private schools will remain closed for safety reasons. The Punjab schools will be closed till 26th August 2023.

New Dates for PSEB Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2023 to release soon

As of now, no dates have been announced for the conduct of classes 10th and 12th Punjab Board exams. The new dates for the PSEB Board 10th, 12th compartment/reappear will be announced later. The information regarding these rescheduled exams will be available on the board’s website: pseb.ac.in and through school notice boards.

Punjab Schools Closed Till August 26, 2023, Check official tweet here

Harjot Singh Bains tweeted, “the Punjab Government has ordered with immediate effect in all government/aided/recognised and private schools of the state for safety reasons.” Check tweet below:

ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ. ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਕਾਰਣ ਆਏ ਹੜ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਤੋਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ/ਏਡਿਡ/ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) August 23, 2023

PSEB Class 5th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has also released the class 5th supplementary results today in online mode. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their respective Punjab Board class 5 compartment scorecards at pseb.ac.in. They have to use their roll number and name in the login window to download the PSEB 5th supplementary result 2023.

