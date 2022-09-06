Punjab CM announces shuttle bus service for school girls, Check Details Here

Shuttle Bus Services in Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a provision of shuttle bus services for government school girls across the state. The programme is being introduced to check the drop-out rates among female students in the state.

The CM was addressing a gathering on the occasion of Teacher’s Day when the announcement was made. The Chief Minister stated that it is a basic duty of the government to provide qualitative education to every child along with taking care of their basic needs including transportation, diet, infrastructure, etc.

He further added that in the absence of transportation facilities, the school drop-out rate is much higher among girls which is why the government has decided to grant transportation facilities to every girl child in the state to counter the problem.

The CM further pointed out that services for teachers will be used only for teaching duties and not for non-teaching work. Speaking on digital education being the need of the hour he stated that teachers will be sent to prestigious universities abroad to learn new teaching skills similar to the decision taken by the Delhi Government.

The chief Minister while speaking at the event shared his experiences with his teachers and also paid respect to them. He further added that special attention is being given to education and health as these are the main concerns of the government. The CM further announced the development of Sri Anandpur Sahib and Nangal as eco-tourism destinations.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Bains stated that the state government is determined to develop 100 ‘School of Eminence’ and the department is working towards making this possible.

