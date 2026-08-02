Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Opens Two New Schools of Eminence in Ludhiana

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday dedicated two new schools of Eminence in Ludhiana at Kidwai Nagar and Miller Ganj. With these two new campuses the total number of schools of eminence in the district has reached 16. These schools are part of the Punjab Government's effort to make public education stronger and give students access to high quality learning spaces. The new campuses have modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, an auditorium and other improved facilities that can support better teaching and learning. Read the article for further details.

Ludhiana Moves Ahead in Punjab’s Education Push

While speaking at the event Mann said Ludhiana had once led Punjab’s industrial growth and is now becoming a leading district in the state’s education revolution as well. He said steady investment in education has changed government schools and helped turn them into places of excellence. According to him, better school buildings, teacher training in other countries and modern teaching methods have all played a major role in this change. He said more parents are now choosing government schools for their children because the quality of education and facilities has improved in a big way. Mann also said the School of Eminence model is helping reduce the gap between rich and poor by giving children from ordinary families access to quality education.