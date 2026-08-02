Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Opens Two New Schools of Eminence in Ludhiana
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann opened two new schools of Eminence in Kidwai Nagar and Miller Ganj. With this Ludhinana now has 16 such schools that offer modern facilities and better learning for students. Read the article to know more details.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday dedicated two new schools of Eminence in Ludhiana at Kidwai Nagar and Miller Ganj. With these two new campuses the total number of schools of eminence in the district has reached 16. These schools are part of the Punjab Government's effort to make public education stronger and give students access to high quality learning spaces. The new campuses have modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, an auditorium and other improved facilities that can support better teaching and learning. Read the article for further details.
Ludhiana Moves Ahead in Punjab’s Education Push
While speaking at the event Mann said Ludhiana had once led Punjab’s industrial growth and is now becoming a leading district in the state’s education revolution as well. He said steady investment in education has changed government schools and helped turn them into places of excellence. According to him, better school buildings, teacher training in other countries and modern teaching methods have all played a major role in this change. He said more parents are now choosing government schools for their children because the quality of education and facilities has improved in a big way. Mann also said the School of Eminence model is helping reduce the gap between rich and poor by giving children from ordinary families access to quality education.
Better Facilities and Better Hope for Students
During his visit Mann spent time with students and saw the new facilities himself. He visited classrooms, science labs and other academic areas. He spoke to students about their studies, their experiments and their overall learning experience. He said many children are now getting facilities in government schools that are even better than those available in several private schools. The school of Eminence at Kidwai Nagar has been completed at a cost of Rs 10.62 crore while the Miller Ganj campus has been completed at a cost of Rs 3.48 crore. Mann said poverty and social problems cannot be removed through freebies or concession cards alone. He said education is the real key to helping people improve their lives and come out of hardship. That is why the government is continuing its efforts to raise the standard of education and empower common people.
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