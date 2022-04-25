Punjab CM, Senior Officials to visit Delhi to learn more about Delhi Model, Check details here

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior officials will be visiting the health institutes and Schools in Delhi to learn the Delhi Model and also replicate the same in Punjab. Before coming into power AAP had promised to improve the conditions of schools and hospitals in Punjab.

Punjab to work on health and edication

A spokesperson of the state government mentioned that with an aim to revamp the editing health and education infrastructure across the state, Punjab CM will be undertaking a tour of the tip health institutes and schools in Delhi. The CM will be accompanied by a senior officer from School Education and Health and Family Welfare Departments to take required inputs in the two crucial sectors which directly contribute to human development.

Visit scheduled

The Punjab state CM will be visiting Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalkaji and Mohalla Clinics in Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave and Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya where the Punjab CM and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be inaugurating the new swimming pool.

The Punjab CM will then visit Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Dilshad Garden and also inspect the health facilities there. It is also expected that a few MoUs will be signed with the Delhi government on imparting quality health and education facilities in Punjab.

