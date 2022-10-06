Punjab D.El.Ed ETT Merit List 2022 Expected soon, Check at ssapunjab.org

Punjab D.El.Ed (ETT) Merit List 2022: Punjab D.El.Ed 2022 Admission Merit list is expected to be released today. According to the schedule released, the merit list was to be announced on October 3, 2022. The Punjab D.El.Ed 2022 Merit List will contain the names of students and their ranks.

Candidates who have applied for the Punjab D.El.Ed 2022 (ETT)Programme can visit the official website of the Department of School Education, Punjab to check the Punjab D.El.Ed 2022 Admission Merit List.

The Punjab D.El.Ed 2022 Merit List will be available on the official website - ssapunjab.org. The link for students to check the Punjab D.El.Ed (ETT) Merit list will be available on the homepage as and when the list is announced by the officials.

Punjab D.El.Ed 2022 Merit list - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Steps to check Punjab D.El.Ed 2022 Merit List

The Punjab D.El.Ed 2022 (ETT) Merit list will be announced on the official website of the Department of School Education. The merit list will contain the list of students who are qualified for further admission procedures. Students can check below the steps follow to check the merit list.

Step 1: Visit the Department of School Education, Punjab Official website

Step 2: Click on the Punjab D.El.Ed Merit List link given

Step 3: Login using the credentials required

Step 4: Download the Punjab D.El.Ed 2022 Merit List for further admission reference

Only those candidates who have completed the Punjab D.El.Ed (ETT) Registration and the application process will be considered in the merit list for the Diploma programme.

Also Read: Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Registration For Sanskrit, Economics, English Begins Today, Apply Soon at allduniv.ac.in