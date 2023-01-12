Punjab Govt Issues Funds for Classes 8, 10 Study Material, Check Details Here

Punjab Govt: The Punjab Government has issued financial assistance amount of Rs 3.5 crores to provide all students of Classes 8 and 10 with photocopies and printed study materials. This initiative has been taken in order to achieve the results under the campaign that was launched namely ‘Mission 100% Give Your Best’.

As per the reports, the 'Mission 100% Give Your Best' was inaugurated by the state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann before the annual examinations which will be held by the examination board.

Moreover, while announcing the release of Rs 3.5 crore, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains asserted that Rs 72 will be given to each student in Class 8 and Rs 90 to each student studying in Class 10. The Education Minister also declared that the amount has been released across each district in Punjab state according to the available strength of the students.

Funding Scheme Details

An official statement given by Mr Bains reveals that through this amount, school students will be able to purchase the necessary school study material which includes photostat as per their requirement, a government officer declared.

The data issued by the government, under this funding scheme grant, the following are the amounts decided by the state CM

Rs 26.38944 lakhs to Amritsar district

Rs 7.0767 lakhs to Barnala district

Rs 18.04032 lakhs to Bathinda district

Rs 7.9867 lakhs to Faridkot district

Rs 6.5421 lakhs to Fatehgarh Sahib district

Rs 19.16298 lakhs to Fazilka district

Rs 12.2192 lakhs to Ferozepur

Rs 20.13318 lakhs to Gurdaspur

Rs 17.697 lakhs to Hoshiarpur district

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cabinet gave its nod for the implementation of a scheme that will ensure proper maintenance of the government schools across the state of Punjab. For proper maintenance of the government schools in the state, the Cabinet gave the green signal for the implementation of a state scheme, as per an official statement.

Under this scheme, requisite funds will be provided by the state government for facilities such as sanitation, cleanliness, and security and for the smooth functioning of the school campuses. It was further stated that this initiative will help the school administrations to run the schools in a hassle-free manner to impart quality education to students.

