Punjab Govt Renames 12 Govt Schools After Freedom Fighters, Read More Details Here

Punjab Education Minister: In order to accord due honour to various freedom fighters, martyred soldiers and eminent writers and make future generations aware of these historical personalities, the Punjab state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took the decision to rename 12 government schools after famous figures.

As per the reports, the Minister of School Education, Harjot Singh Bains announced on January 4, 2023 (Wednesday) that the department had decided to change the names of government schools after prominent personalities of the area as directed by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This initiative has been taken so that these famous historical figures remain an exemplary source of inspiration for the youth across the country.

In the first phase, 12 schools had been renamed by the Punjab government. It was further stated that the Government Primary Smart School, Dhaula, has been renamed Ram Saroop Ankhi Government Primary Smart School, Dhaula located in District Barnala.

Punjab Govt Schools New Names

The new names of government schools as prescribed by the government are as follows. Here is the list given of the schools renamed after famous personalities.

Government Primary Harijan, Basti Kot Fatta, district Bathinda, has been renamed Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Government Primary School

Government Primary School, district Jail, Udham Singh Nagar, Bathinda, shifted its name to Shaheed Udham Singh Government Primary School, Udham Singh Nagar, Bathinda

The new name of Government Middle School Pohlomajra, district Fatehgarh Sahib is Shaheed Malkeet Singh Government Middle School

Government High School, Pabarali Kalan, district Gurdaspur, is renamed Shaheed Lance Naik Rajinder Singh Government High School

Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Hajipur, district Hoshiarpur is retitled to Shaheed Bakhtabar Singh Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School

The name of the Government Elementary School, Kalichpur Kalotan, district Hoshiarpur, is changed to Shaheed Subedar Rajesh Kumar Government Elementary School

Government Elementary Smart School, Rurkee, Patiala, changed to Freedom Fighter Bhai Naanu Singh Government Elementary Smart School, and Government High Smart School, Gangrola, district Patiala, renamed Shaheed Udham Singh Government High Smart School.

Government Middle School, Hardosharan, district Pathankot, renamed Shaheed Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Government Middle School

The new name for Government Primary School, Badeshe, district Malerkotla is Shaheed Gurpreet Singh Bajwa Government Primary School

Government Primary School, Dera Bazigar, district Amritsar, has been renamed as Shaheed Resham Singh Government Primary School, Guru Nankapura, district Amritsar.

Additionally, caste-based names of various government schools have also been changed recently by the Punjab government. Harjot Singh Bains reported that the renaming of government schools after famous personalities who belonged to different villages/cities/towns will be continued in future. He also urged that the people residing in the state desirous to rename the school of their area can coordinate or contact the department.

