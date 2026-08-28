Punjab NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced, 2,410 Seats Allotted

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Faridkot has announced the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1 seat allotment result. A total of 2410 seats have been allotted in the first round. Candidates can check the Punjab NEET round 1 allotment result 2026 through the official BFUHS website at bfuhs.ggsmch.org. Dayanand Medical college and Hospital Ludhiana and Government Medical college Patiala continue to be the top choices among NEET UG rankers. These colleges also remained popular among students in the previous year. The round 1 allotment result is available in PDF format. Students can check their allotted college and course along with the quota and category details. Read the article to know more details.

Important Dates for Punjab NEET Counselling 2026

Candidates can check the table given below to know the important dates for Punjab NEET Counselling and mark their calendar in order to not miss any update related to counselling.