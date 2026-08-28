Punjab NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced, 2,410 Seats Allotted
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2026 round 1 seat allotment result has been announced by BFUHS Farikot. Candidates can know visit the official website to check their result. 2, 410 seats have been allotted. Read the article to know more details.
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Faridkot has announced the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1 seat allotment result. A total of 2410 seats have been allotted in the first round. Candidates can check the Punjab NEET round 1 allotment result 2026 through the official BFUHS website at bfuhs.ggsmch.org. Dayanand Medical college and Hospital Ludhiana and Government Medical college Patiala continue to be the top choices among NEET UG rankers. These colleges also remained popular among students in the previous year. The round 1 allotment result is available in PDF format. Students can check their allotted college and course along with the quota and category details. Read the article to know more details.
Important Dates for Punjab NEET Counselling 2026
Candidates can check the table given below to know the important dates for Punjab NEET Counselling and mark their calendar in order to not miss any update related to counselling.
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Event
|
Date
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Provisional Result Declaration
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August 27, 2026
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Final Seat Allotment
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August 29, 2026
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Reporting and Document Verification
|
August 30 to September 5, 2026
Steps to Download Punjab NEET Round 1 Allotment Result 2026 PDF
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the Punjab NEET Round 1 allotment result 2026 in PDF format.
- Visit the official website at bfuhs.ggsmch.org
- Click on the NEET UG 2026 tab
- Go to the notice section
- Find the Punjab NEET Round 1 Allotment Result 2026 PDF Link
- Open the allotment result PDF
- Search for your roll number or name
- Download the PDF and keep it safe for future use
Information Printed on Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026
Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on their result carefully. In case of any discrepancy they must contact the concerned authority immediately and get it corrected. Details mentioned on the result are given below.
- Punjab NEET Merit List Rank
- NEET AIR
- Candidate Name
- Total marks scored in NEET 2026
- Allotted College and course
- Quota and Category details
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.