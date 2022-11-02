Punjab NEET PG Provisional Allotment List 2022 Released for Round 2, Get Direct Link Here

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG) provisional allotment list for round 2 in online mode. Candidates can view the Punjab NEET PG provisional list 2022 at the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. The list has been made available in the form of pdf.

The Punjab NEET PG provisional seat allotment list for round 2 has been for master of dental surgery (MDS), doctor of medicine and master of science (MDMS), postgraduate diploma in services management (PGDSM), diplomate of national board (DNB) and six-month Ultrasonography programmes.

Punjab NEET PG Provisional Seat Allotment List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Punjab NEET PG Provisional Allotment List 2022 for Round 2?

Candidates can check as well as download the Punjab NEET PG allotment list at bfuhs.ac.in. Go through the steps to know how to download the Punjab NEET PG seat allotment list for round 2 here -

1st Step - Go to the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on admission tab and from the drop-down menu click on MDMS,MDS Under NEET PG-2022.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - Now, click on Provisional Allocation List of MDS Courses under NEET PG 2022 in 2nd Round of Counselling.

5th Step - The Punjab NEET PG provisional seat allotment list for round 2 will appear on the screen.

Objections in Punjab NEET PG Provisional Allotment List 2022 for Round 2

As per the updates, the candidates have been given the provision to raise objections in the Punjab NEET PG counselling provisional seat allotment list 2022. Candidates can submit their objections to the Punjab NEET PG provisional allotment from today - 2nd November 2022. All the selected candidates are required to pay the balance fee and join their respective colleges by 5th November till 5 pm.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling Details

Recently, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released a notice, stating that the candidates who are not upgraded to round 2 will not be allowed to resign their seats. Also, the round1 candidates who did not resign their seats or participated in round 2 were considered for round 2.

The university also stated that candidates who have accepted their allotted seats in round 2 and subsequent rounds will not be allowed to resign their seats. They will also be ineligible to take part in any rounds of counselling thereafter.