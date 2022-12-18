Punjab NEET UG 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Seat Allotment List Released, Check at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG 2022: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has published an updated schedule for the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Punjab NEET) 2022 for admission to various undergraduate medical courses. A provisional seat allotment list is announced for the mop-up round today December 18, 2022, at bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the newly revised schedule, the counselling of the mop-up round has begun while the stray vacancy round is likely to commence on December 20, 2022. For eligible candidates, the choice-filling portal was available between December 16 and December 17, 2022, up to 5 pm.

In compliance with the orders of Punjab and Haryana Court, the Punjab Government decided to announce an updated timetable for the mop-up round counselling in 2022. All those candidates who are interested in pursuing Undergraduate programmes such as Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) can participate in the ongoing mop-up round counselling.

MopUp Round Details

Candidates who will be qualified and allocated seats in the MopUp round can report to colleges allotted to them from December 19 to December 20, 2022, up to 5 pm. Moreover, the stray vacancy round will be displayed on December 20, 2022, on the official website of BFUHS.

Also, provisional admission will be given to selected candidates in the mop-up round following the rule that they will have to pay the balance fee of six months through the secured online payment gateway after adjusting the amount of security.

Stray Vacancy Round Details

The public notice states that six months tuition fee will be payable by eligible candidates in the form of a Demand Draft (DD) to the Registrar's office of BFUHS to be paid at Faridkot.

Further, it implied that admission fees will not be accepted in the form of Cash or Cheque during the stray vacancy round of the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022.

The BFUHS officials also clarified by answering some of the frequently asked questions. As per the information provided by them, there will be a penalty charged equivalent to the security/willingness amount in case the selected candidate does not join or accept the allocated seat in the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round of the counselling process 2022.

