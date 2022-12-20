Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Today, Check Details Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round reporting will end today-December 20, 2022. Candidates who were allotted seats in the Punjab NEET UG Mop-Up round provisional seat allotment 2022 must report to their respective colleges by today. They must carry the required documents and pay the admission fee to confirm the allotted seat.

The provisionally selected candidates will have to pay the six months fee through the online payment gateway after adjusting the security amount. As per the University release, “if any candidate failed to join the allotted seat of mop-up round, then penalty equivalent to the security/willingness amount will be imposed as per gazette notification number MCI-34(41)/2018-Med./109835”.

Punjab NEET UG Mop-Up round provisional seat allotment result 2022- Direct Link (Available Now)

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) released the Punjab NEET UG Mop-Up round provisional seat allotment result 2022 on December 18, 2022. Candidates can check the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment 2022 on the official website i.e. neetug.bfuhscounseling.com.

Documents Required For Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022

NEET UG 2022 admit card

NEET UG 2022 result

Punjab NEET UG 2022 seat allotment letter

Class 10th mark sheet or birth certificate

Class 12th certificate

Passport size photograph

Valid photo ID proof

Caste certificate (if any)

Disability certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Stray vacancy Round

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round seats will be displayed today-December 20, 2022 by midnight. The application process will be from December 19 to 21, 2022 (up to 12.00 pm). After this, the portal will be closed and no applications will be entertained The counselling process for the stray vacancy will start on December 21, 2022 (3.00 pm onwards).

Candidates who have not been allotted seats in Rounds 1, 2, and the mop-up round of AIQ/State Quota can participate in the NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round.

