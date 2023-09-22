  1. Home
  Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Notification Issued Regarding Round 3 Seat Allotment Result, Check Details Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Notification Issued Regarding Round 3 Seat Allotment Result, Check Details Here

 Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has issued a notification regarding the Punjab NEET UG round 3 seat allotment. Candidates participating in the third round of allotment can check the allotment related details here.

Updated: Sep 22, 2023 15:47 IST
Punjab NEET UG Round 3 Allotment: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has issued a notification regarding the Punjab NEET UG round 3 seat allotment results. According to the schedule, the round 3 seat allotment results were to be announced on September 20, 2023. 

The Medical Counselling Committee issued a notification regarding the reopening of the reporting for the round 3 counselling process for the AIQ Seats. According to the notification, the reporting was reopened for September 20 until 4 p.m. Based on this, the declaration of the third round of counselling has been put on hold. 

BFUHS will be announcing the third round counselling result as and when the AIQ list of candidates who have joined after the third AIQ round counselling. The students who have been allotted seats and have completed the admission process will be barred from participating in the third round of Punjab NEET UG counselling. 

Punjab NEET UG Round 3 Official notification - Click Here

How to Check Punjab NEET UG Round 3 Results

The third round Punjab NEET UG counselling result will be announced on the official counselling website. The allotment list will be released as a pdf document containing the list of students who have been allotted seats in the third round of counselling. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab NEET counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling section

Step 3: The UG counselling round 3 allotment result link will be available

Step 4: Click on the link and download the allotment result for further reference

