Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Starts; Apply at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration has begun. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can participate in the counselling process by applying on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to register is August 12, 2023.

Updated: Aug 9, 2023 18:36 IST
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BFUHS has begun the NEET UG counselling registrations for round 2 today: August 9, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can participate in the counselling process by applying on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to register is August 12, 2023.

As per the official schedule, candidates can submit willingness along with a security deposit for 2nd round of counselling by all the candidates between August 9 and 12, 2023. The deadline to make corrections/editing in the application form can be done till August 12. 

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023  Schedule

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars

Dates

Online registration and payment of a fee

August 9 to 12, 2023

Last date for submitting willingness 

August 9 to 12, 2023

Display of tentative vacancy position of seats 

August 10, 2023

Last date of correction/editing application form

August 12, 2023

Display of Provisional Merit List of candidates who will submit willingness to participate in 2nd round of online counseling.

August 16, 2023

Candidates who will submit willingness for 2nd round including NRI candidates will

Submit the choices/ preferences of speciality/college

August 17 to 21, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 22 to 23, 2023

Display of provisional allotment 

August 25, 2023

How to Register for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to apply for seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the NEET UG 2023 tab

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 4: Complete registration and then login

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

