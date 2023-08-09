Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Starts; Apply at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BFUHS has begun the NEET UG counselling registrations for round 2 today: August 9, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can participate in the counselling process by applying on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to register is August 12, 2023.
As per the official schedule, candidates can submit willingness along with a security deposit for 2nd round of counselling by all the candidates between August 9 and 12, 2023. The deadline to make corrections/editing in the application form can be done till August 12.
|
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Online registration and payment of a fee
|
August 9 to 12, 2023
|
Last date for submitting willingness
|
August 9 to 12, 2023
|
Display of tentative vacancy position of seats
|
August 10, 2023
|
Last date of correction/editing application form
|
August 12, 2023
|
Display of Provisional Merit List of candidates who will submit willingness to participate in 2nd round of online counseling.
|
August 16, 2023
|
Candidates who will submit willingness for 2nd round including NRI candidates will
Submit the choices/ preferences of speciality/college
|
August 17 to 21, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
August 22 to 23, 2023
|
Display of provisional allotment
|
August 25, 2023
How to Register for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to apply for seat allotment:
Step 1: Visit the official website: bfuhs.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the NEET UG 2023 tab
Step 3: On the homepage, click on the registration link available
Step 4: Complete registration and then login
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout
