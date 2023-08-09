Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Starts; Apply at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BFUHS has begun the NEET UG counselling registrations for round 2 today: August 9, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can participate in the counselling process by applying on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to register is August 12, 2023.

As per the official schedule, candidates can submit willingness along with a security deposit for 2nd round of counselling by all the candidates between August 9 and 12, 2023. The deadline to make corrections/editing in the application form can be done till August 12.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Click Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars Dates Online registration and payment of a fee August 9 to 12, 2023 Last date for submitting willingness August 9 to 12, 2023 Display of tentative vacancy position of seats August 10, 2023 Last date of correction/editing application form August 12, 2023 Display of Provisional Merit List of candidates who will submit willingness to participate in 2nd round of online counseling. August 16, 2023 Candidates who will submit willingness for 2nd round including NRI candidates will Submit the choices/ preferences of speciality/college August 17 to 21, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 22 to 23, 2023 Display of provisional allotment August 25, 2023

How to Register for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to apply for seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the NEET UG 2023 tab

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 4: Complete registration and then login

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

