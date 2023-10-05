Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 4 Provisional Merit List For BDS Out, Get Direct Link Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has released the Punjab NEET UG counselling round 4 provisional merit list for BDS programmes. Candidates who have applied for the fourth round allotment can check the provisional merit list through the link given here.

The Punjab NEET PG round 4 provisional merit list includes the list of candidates who have submitted their willingness to participate in the 4th round of online counselling for admission in Dental Colleges under NEET UG-2023 in the state colleges in Punjab.

Candidates can visit the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. According to the schedule, the processing of the seat allotment will be conducted until October 7, 2023, and the provisional allotment/result will be announced by October 8, 2023.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling Round 4 Merit list - Click Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling Merit List

The Punjab NEET UG counselling round 4 provisional merit list is available as a pdf document. The document contains the list of candidates along with their NEET rank. Follow the steps provided below to check the counselling provisional merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website of Punjab NEET UG

Step 2: Click on the counselling provisional merit list link

Step 3: The merit list pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Scroll through the list of names

Step 5: Download the merit list for further reference

As per the details provided on the official website selected candidates are required to pay the balance amount of fee through University Payment Gateway available on the University website and report to the allotted colleges for joining.

