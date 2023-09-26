Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Merit List Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences will be announcing the Punjab NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round provisional merit list tomorrow, September 27. The last date for submitting willingness along with a security deposit by all the candidates was today, September 26, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the stray vacancy round for UG admissions can visit the official website tomorrow to check the merit list.

Following the announcement of the merit list and the processing of seat allotment, the provisional allotment result will be announced on September 29, 2023. Provisionally selected candidates can submit the balance amount through the university payment gateway on the official website and report to the allotted colleges by September 30, 2023.

Punjab NEET UG counselling stray vacancy merit list will be available on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also check the stray vacancy merit list through the link available here.

How to Check Punjab NEET UG Stray Vacancy Merit List

Punjab NEET UG stray vacancy merit list will be published on the official counselling website. Students who have applied for the stray vacancy round will be featured in the merit list based on their merit and the av availability of seats. Follow the steps given here to check the merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG stray vacancy merit list

Step 3: The merit list pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the merit list for further reference

