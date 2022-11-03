Punjab NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 OUT, Download Provisional Round 1 Counselling Result at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has announced the provisional Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) seat allotment result for round 1 today i.e., 3rd November 2022. Registered candidates can check the Punjab NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 at bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the notice released, candidates can also raise objections in Punjab NEET UG seat allotment list till 4th November (10 am). Further, the final Punjab NEET UG seat allotment selection list will be released tomorrow - 4th November at 2 pm after receipt of objections. The authorities have released the Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional allotment of seats for MBBS and BDS programmes.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment List for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Punjab NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1?

Candidates registered for the Punjab state's NEET UG counselling can check the round 1 seat allotment result at bfuhs.ac.in. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download Punjab NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the admission tab - MBBS/BDS Course.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on the - Provisional allotment of seats for Round 1 under NEET UG link.

4th Step - The Punjab NEET UG provisional seat allotment will be displayed.

5th Step - Download the Punjab NEET UG seat allotment result pdf for future reference.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022

As per the updates, the candidates selected in the Punjab NEET UG provisional seat allotment can raise objections till tomorrow - 4th November (10 am). Based on the challenges raised, the officials will raise Punjab NEET UG final seat allotment result.

Once the Punjab NEET UG final seat allotment result comes out, candidates will have to report at the allotted college with the specified documents within the given time. All the eligible and selected candidates will get admission to the undergraduate medical and dental programmes in the state of Punjab.

