Punjab Private School Fee Hike Cap: What the New 2026 Bill Means for Parents

The rule is simple and clear. No unaided school can raise its fee by more than 5 percent in a single year. The cap applies to every charge a school collects from parents. This includes tuition fee and development fees. It also covers annual charges and activity charges. Smart class or technology charges fall under the same rule. Transportation charges that are not based on a separate contract are also conducted. Laboratory charges and library charges come within the cap too. Examination charges and any other funds collected by the school are included in the limit.

The Punjab Assembly has passed a new bill that places a new firm ceiling on yearly fee increase in private schools. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains introduced the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill 2026 on August 10 on the final day of the monsoon session. Chief Minister Bhagwatt Mann told the House that the new Punjab private school fee hike cap will apply to nearly 7800 schools. Around 32 lakh students are expected to benefit directly from this move. Read the article to know more details.

CM Mann said in the House that education is a noble and sacred endeavor. He added that it is a public good and not a commercial enterprise to be exploited for profit. He also said that ensuring access to quality education for each student of the state is the topmost priority of the Punjab government.

Refunds for Past Hikes and Penalties for Rule Breakers

The bill also looks backwards at past fee hikes. Any school whose fees went up by more than 15 percent over the last three years must refund the extra amount to parents. To make sure this rule is followed the Punjab government will run forensic audits of private schools. Officials will find out which schools have overcharged families. The extra amount will then be returned to the parents.

Schools that break this Punjab private school fee hike cap will face strict action. A first offence will lead to a fine of Rs 50000. A second offence will attract a fine of Rs 1 Lakh. A third offence will lead to the cancellation of the school's affiliation. This move is meant to end arbitrary jumps in school fees and protect families from sudden financial pressure.