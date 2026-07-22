Punjab Private Schools Push Back Against Five Percent Fee Hike Cap

Private school groups in Punjab have spoken out against the new government order that puts a five percent limit on yearly fee increases. The same rule also asks schools to return any extra money they collected from parents over the last three years. The groups say this move is not financially possible and may go to the Punjab and Haryana Court if the matter is not sorted through talks. Read the article to know more details.

School Bodies Warn of Financial Trouble

Leaders of two big private school groups addressed the media on Tuesday to share their concerns. Kulbhushan Sharma who leads the National Independent School Alliance and Harpal Singh who leads the Recognised Affiliated Schools Association in Punjab both asked the government to pause the order and start talks with school associations, parents and education experts before bringing the policy in. They pointed out that the earlier rule allowed schools to raise fees up to eight percent every year and many schools planned their spending around that. The money was used to build better teachers salaries, buy new campus infrastructure, set up laboratories, create smart classrooms, bring in digital learning tools, improve safety measures and grow sports facilities. The groups say these plans were made under the old system and forcing refunds over three years will badly affect daily operation.