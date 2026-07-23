Punjab PTU Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at counselling.ptu.ac.in - More Details Here

Punjab Technical University: The I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) is all set to declare the Seat Allotment Result of Round 3 on 23rd July 2026, for counseling process online for B.Tech Engineering and other courses. For those students who had applied and finalized their choices of preference in Round 3, the seat allotment result will be available through the website, counselling.ptu.ac.in, through Application / Reference Number and Password.

The seat allotment is done depending upon the merit rank obtained through JEE Main, category reservation, seat availability list and choice preference. As soon as they log into the portal using their login credentials on the candidate dashboard, those candidates who have got an allotment of a seat can download their Provisional Seat Allotment Letter. After the declaration of the allotment result, candidates who accept the allotted seat need to follow some post-allotment processes, like payment of the seat acceptance fee/tuition fee and Reporting at the allotted Institute from 24th July 2026 to 28th July 2026.