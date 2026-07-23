Punjab PTU Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at counselling.ptu.ac.in - More Details Here
Punjab Technical University: I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) is declaring the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result on July 23, 2026, at counselling.ptu.ac.in. Candidates can download their provisional allotment letter using their application number and password. Selected students must pay fees and complete physical institute reporting from July 24 to July 28, 2026.
Punjab Technical University: The I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) is all set to declare the Seat Allotment Result of Round 3 on 23rd July 2026, for counseling process online for B.Tech Engineering and other courses. For those students who had applied and finalized their choices of preference in Round 3, the seat allotment result will be available through the website, counselling.ptu.ac.in, through Application / Reference Number and Password.
The seat allotment is done depending upon the merit rank obtained through JEE Main, category reservation, seat availability list and choice preference. As soon as they log into the portal using their login credentials on the candidate dashboard, those candidates who have got an allotment of a seat can download their Provisional Seat Allotment Letter. After the declaration of the allotment result, candidates who accept the allotted seat need to follow some post-allotment processes, like payment of the seat acceptance fee/tuition fee and Reporting at the allotted Institute from 24th July 2026 to 28th July 2026.
How To Download The Punjab PTU Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
To Download The Punjab PTU Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
-
Start your browser and then visit the website counselling.ptu.ac.in.
-
From the home page, click on the candidate login link provided.
-
Enter your application number, password, and security pin in order to get logged in.
-
Go to the section of seat allotment status under candidate’s dashboard.
-
Cross check all your details such as college, branch, category and rank.
-
Download and print the provisional allotment letter.
Punjab PTU 2026: Important Round 3 Schedule & Expected Timeline
|
Event
|
Expected Timeline / Schedule
|
Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declaration
|
July 23, 2026 (Expected by late afternoon/evening)
|
Provisional Allotment Letter Download
|
July 23, 2026 (Immediately after result declaration)
|
Online Seat Acceptance & Fee Payment
|
July 23, 2026 onwards
|
Physical Reporting & Document Verification at Allotted Institute
|
July 24 – July 28, 2026 (During institute working hours)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.