Punjab School Timing Changes Due To Fog, Check Details Here

Punjab School Timing: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to change the school timings due to the dense fog. According to the new timings, the Punjab schools will open at 10.00 am from today- December 21, 2022. The decision has been taken in view of the health of students. However, the closing time remains unchanged.

The Punjab School timing will be the same until January 21, 2023. The official statement of the same reads, “Due to the dense fog falling in the state, in view of the health and safety of school students-teachers, tomorrow from 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023, the opening time of all government, aided, recognized and private schools will be at 10 am. is done..the leave will be as per the pre-fixed time”.

ਸੂਬੇ 'ਚ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਕਾਰਨ ਸਕੂਲੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ-ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਤੇ ਜਾਨੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਕੱਲ ਮਿਤੀ 21-12-2022 ਤੋਂ 21-01-2023 ਤੱਕ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਏਡਿਡ, ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹਣ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸਵੇਰੇ 10 ਵਜੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ..ਛੁੱਟੀ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਰਧਾਰਿਤ ਸਮੇਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਹੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ... — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 20, 2022

Earlier, the school timings in Punjab were from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm.

Reduced Visibility on Punjab Roads

Dense fog reduced the visibility in most parts of Punjab, affecting traffic movement. The visibility was reduced from 100 to 150 meters on December December 20, 2022. This caused vehicles to slow down, with some drivers switching on headlights. Thus, the CM declared new timings to avoid any mishap.

According to a meteorological department official, the fog reduced visibility in several parts of Punjab including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Adampur, Bathinda, Mohali, and Rupnagar. Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab recorded as low as 3.4 degrees Celsius. While Amritsar recorded cold weather of 6.8-degree celsius, Ludhiana had a minimum of 8.1 degrees Celsius.

Apart from them, Ferozpur recorded 6.3, Pathankot 5.8, and Gurdaspur 4.8 degree Celsius. As per the reports, isolated places in Punjab will witness cold wave to severe cold wave conditions and a few parts would witness dense to very dense fog in the arriving 4-5 days.