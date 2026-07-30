Punjab Schools Closed on July 31, Commemorating the Martyrdom of Shaheed Udham Singh

Punjab School Holiday July 31: The Punjab State Government has announced a gazetted holiday for tomorrow, July 31, 2026. The holiday has been announced to commemorate the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh. According to the official notification, all educational institutions, schools and colleges will remain closed on the day.

The holiday applies to all government, government-aided, private schools, colleges, anganwadis and other institutions in the state. The holiday is also applicable to government offices.

Why is July 31st Declared a Holiday in Punjab?

Punjab state government has announced a holiday for tomorrow, July 31, 2026. The holiday is with respect to the sacrifice and patriotism of freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh, whose martyrdom is commemorated on the same day. Shaheed Udham Singh is remembered for the assassination of former Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer in London in 1940, avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Shaheed Udham Singh was executed on July 31, 1940.