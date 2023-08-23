Punjab Schools Closes till August 26 Due to Heavy Rainfall

Punjab School Closed: The Punjab Government has ordered the closure of schools in various districts of Punjab till August 26, 2023. All the government/aided/recognised and private school authorities will remain closed due to the possibility of a flood-like situation in the state.

The State Education Minister of Punjab, Mr Harjot Singh Bains has shared this information on the social media platform and said that ‘As per the instructions of Bhagwant Maan ji, keeping in mind the floods caused by heavy rains in various districts of Punjab including Himachal Pradesh, the Punjab Government has ordered with immediate effect in all government/aided/recognised and private schools of the state for safety reasons. Holidays are observed with immediate effect today (23rd August 2023) till 26th August 2023 (Saturday).’

Check the Official Tweet below:

ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ. ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਕਾਰਣ ਆਏ ਹੜ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਤੋਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ/ਏਡਿਡ/ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) August 23, 2023

Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rain

The Himachal Pradesh government has also ordered the respective schools and higher educational authorities to close the schools for the next two days due to the heavy rainfall conditions in the region.

The Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi and Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary ordered the closure of schools and HEIs in their jurisdiction today and tomorrow, August 23 and 24, 2023. Whereas, the Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq stated that all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

