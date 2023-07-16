Punjab schools to reopen tomorrow, Education Minister releases guidelines

Punjab Schools Reopening: The Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that the schools will reopen from tomorrow - July 17, 2023. However, Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to declare holiday in schools at their own level, only where areas are still flooded or building has been damaged.

The education minister also instructed the school heads and management committees to ensure the school buildings are safe for children. The government had initially announced school closure from July 11 to 13 and extended the closure to July 16 due to heavy rains in the state on instructions of the state chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Schools Reopening Tweet by State Education Minister

It has been stated in the tweet that, From tomorrow, Monday 17th July 2023, all schools in Punjab will open as usual. All the Deputy Commissioners of the State are directed to ensure that the premises of Government/Aid/Recognised and Private schools in coordination with the Panchayat, Education, Local Government, Irrigation, Public Works or other Departments are safe for children.” Check tweet below:

ਕੱਲ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ 17 ਜੁਲਾਈ 2023 ਤੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਕੂਲ ਆਮ ਵਾਂਗ ਖੁੱਲਣਗੇ।



ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਡਿਪਟੀ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਪੰਚਾਇਤ, ਸਿੱਖਿਆ, ਸਥਾਨਕ ਸਰਕਾਰ, ਸਿੰਚਾਈ, ਲੋਕ ਨਿਰਮਾਣ ਤੇ ਜਾਂ ਹੋਰਨਾਂ ਵਿਭਾਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਤਾਲਮੇਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣਗੇ ਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ/ਏਡਿਡ/ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) July 16, 2023

Important Guidelines Regarding School Reopening in Punjab

In the tweet, the state Education Minister also states that the heads and management committees of all the schools must ensure that the school buildings are safe for the students at their level. They will be responsible for all kinds of safety of the students.

The minister has directed them to ensure that permises of schools are safe for children. Also, if any school or locality is flooded or any school building is damaged, the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts will declare a holiday only in those schools.

Schools closing in Noida due to rainfall

In addition to Punjab, the district administration in Gautam Buddha Nagar had also announced the closure of schools in the district till July 14 in view of the rising water levels of the Yamuna river. Schools in the national capital, New Delhi, were also shut due to a flood-like situation in the city.

