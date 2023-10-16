QCI and Gujarat Technological University Sign MoU to Boost Capacity Building of Students and Faculties

Gujarat Technological University: The Quality Council of India (QCI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Technological University to hold training for the capacity-building of students, faculty, and industries and promote strong quality infrastructure in the area. Quality Council of India (QCI) is an autonomous body established by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. It set up a new office in Ahmedabad.

Training and Capacity Building Cell (TCB)of QCI will administer the workshops, training, joint research, and development activities. GTU is a state university having 486 colleges across Gujarat via 6 zones: Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Bhuj, Ahmedabad, and Vallabh Vidyanagar.

QCI Opens Ahmedabad Office to Drive Quality in Gujarat and Neighboring States

During the opening of the Ahmedabad office, QCI Chairperson Jaxay Shah said, “Gujarat is known for its development, and with the development our objective with this new office is to ensure reach of quality not just for the people of Gujarat but also among the neighboring states. The efforts in the direction of driving quality in education have already begun with this MOU between the TCB Cell of QCI and Gujarat Technological University.’’

‘’After witnessing the quality of the training program that TCB Cell of QCI conducted on accreditation in the University once, the interest from GTU for a bigger collaboration itself reflects the quality of efforts QCI is putting into driving quality across the nation. In addition to this, we would like to collaborate with the state government of Gujarat in the future and bring more quality interventions across the state through various initiatives of QCI such as Gunvatta Sankalp, and even collaborate for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, ‘’ he added.

Secretary General of QCI, Rajesh Maheshwari was quoted saying, ‘’" We believe that every citizen and every enterprise in Gujarat deserves access to the highest quality standards, and being physically located in the state will ensure a permanent and seamless communication of QCI with its various stakeholders. Our focus is to make quality an integral part of daily life for the people of Gujarat and its neighboring region. With the support of quality-driven schemes and initiatives by QCI, from large to small, every business will thrive in achieving quality and positioning themselves on the global map.”

