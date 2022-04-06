Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    QS World University Rankings 2022 Released: IIT Bombay in Top 200, Check Top 10 Ranking Universities Here

    As per the QS World University Ranking 2022, IIT Bombay followed by IIT Delhi has secured 177 and 185 ranks. Know top 10 university rankings here 

    Created On: Apr 6, 2022 18:26 IST
    Modified on: Apr 6, 2022 18:26 IST
    QS World University Rankings 2022
    QS World University Rankings 2022

    QS World University Ranking 2022: As per the recent updates, for the tenth consecutive year, MIT has been awarded as the best university in QS World University Ranking 2022. The officials have released the list of world's top 100 universities today, 6th April 2022. This year, World University Rankings features a total of 1,029 universities. 

    As per the released list, the US institutions lead in 28 of the 51 subjects ranked. Harvard University and MIT remain the strongest-performing institutions, ranking number one in twelve subjects. From India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has secured 177th rank whereas the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has secured 185th rank. Check complete list here - 

    Top Indian Universities in QS World University Ranking 2022 

    Name of University

    Ranks

    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay 

    177

    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

    185

    Indian Institute of Science

    186

    Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

    255

    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

    277

    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

    280

    Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

    395

    Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

    400

    University of Delhi

    501

    Jawaharlal Nehru University

    561

    Top 10 Universities in QS World University Ranking 2022 

    Name of University

    Ranks

    Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

    1

    University of Oxford of the United Kingdom

    2

    Stanford University of United States 

    3

    University of Cambridge of United Kingdom 

    4

    Harvard University of United States

    5

    California Institute of Technology (Caltech) of United States

    6

    Imperial College London of United Kingdom 

    7

    ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) of Switzerland

    8

    UCL (University College London) of United Kingdom 

    9

    University of Chicago of United States

    10

    QS World University Ranking 2022 Other Updates 

    As per the list released, China (Mainland) ranks fifth globally for the number of programs (100), achieving a top-50 rank. Australia is the fourth most represented country for the number of entries. The National University of Singapore – Asia's best-performing university - is the world's best for Petroleum Engineering. NUS ranks among the top-10 in sixteen disciplines. The University of Cape Town remains Africa's most competitive institution, placing 9th globally in Development Studies.

    King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, 6th globally for Petroleum Engineering, achieves the Arab region's highest rank. Japanese higher education is still in relative decline after decades of underfunding for research and PhD students. Universidad de Chile achieves Latin America's highest rank, 8th globally in Engineering - Mineral & Mining, followed by UNAM (Mexico) 13th in Modern Languages and Universidade de São Paulo (USP) 15th in Dentistry.

