QS World University Rankings 2022 Released: IIT Bombay in Top 200, Check Top 10 Ranking Universities Here

QS World University Ranking 2022: As per the recent updates, for the tenth consecutive year, MIT has been awarded as the best university in QS World University Ranking 2022. The officials have released the list of world's top 100 universities today, 6th April 2022. This year, World University Rankings features a total of 1,029 universities.

As per the released list, the US institutions lead in 28 of the 51 subjects ranked. Harvard University and MIT remain the strongest-performing institutions, ranking number one in twelve subjects. From India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has secured 177th rank whereas the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has secured 185th rank. Check complete list here -

Top Indian Universities in QS World University Ranking 2022

Name of University Ranks Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay 177 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi 185 Indian Institute of Science 186 Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) 255 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur 277 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur 280 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 395 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 400 University of Delhi 501 Jawaharlal Nehru University 561

Top 10 Universities in QS World University Ranking 2022

Name of University Ranks Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 1 University of Oxford of the United Kingdom 2 Stanford University of United States 3 University of Cambridge of United Kingdom 4 Harvard University of United States 5 California Institute of Technology (Caltech) of United States 6 Imperial College London of United Kingdom 7 ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) of Switzerland 8 UCL (University College London) of United Kingdom 9 University of Chicago of United States 10

QS World University Ranking 2022 Other Updates

As per the list released, China (Mainland) ranks fifth globally for the number of programs (100), achieving a top-50 rank. Australia is the fourth most represented country for the number of entries. The National University of Singapore – Asia's best-performing university - is the world's best for Petroleum Engineering. NUS ranks among the top-10 in sixteen disciplines. The University of Cape Town remains Africa's most competitive institution, placing 9th globally in Development Studies.

King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, 6th globally for Petroleum Engineering, achieves the Arab region's highest rank. Japanese higher education is still in relative decline after decades of underfunding for research and PhD students. Universidad de Chile achieves Latin America's highest rank, 8th globally in Engineering - Mineral & Mining, followed by UNAM (Mexico) 13th in Modern Languages and Universidade de São Paulo (USP) 15th in Dentistry.

