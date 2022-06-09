QS World University Rankings 2023: IISc Bengaluru, 4 IITs in Top 200, Check List Here

QS World University Rankings 2023: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is the highest ranked Indian institute in 2023 by QS World University rankings. With being getting closer to the global top 150, it is now called the fastest rising South Asian University. IISc has also managed to surpass the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, which came in second at the 172nd rank. 41 Indian universities have been ranked this year with IITs dominating the table.

IIT Bombay is the second-best university in India and has been ranked 172, it was ranked 177 in 2022. IIT Delhi is the third institution from India among the top 200 in the world and has consistently improved its ranking in the past few years from 193 in 2021 Rankings to 185 in 2022, this year it has been ranked 174.

QS World University Rankings 2023

According to the rankings, 13 Indian universities have improved their research impact relative to global competitors, seeing a rise in the Citations per Faculty (CpF)score. Conversely, Indian universities continue to struggle with QS' measure of institutional teaching capacity.

Name QS World Ranking 2023 IISc Bangalore 155 IIT Bombay 172 IIT Delhi 174 Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) 250 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) 264 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) 270 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) 369 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) 384 Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) 396

41 Universities from India in QS World Rankings 2023

A total of 41 universities from India have been ranked this year which was 35 in the 2022 Rankings and 28 in the 2021 World University Rankings. Of these, twelve improve, twelve remain stable, ten decline, and seven are new entries. The Indian Institute of Science (155th globally) is the new national leader. Furthermore, IISc Bengaluru is the fastest rising South Asian university among the QS World University Rankings top-200, having gained thirty-one places year on year.

All the featured Indian institutes of technology (IIT) improved their standing, a testimony to the strength and success of the Indian public technological research university model. Nine Indian universities have figured among the top 500 universities in the world which was eight last year. IIT Indore has figured among the top 500 this year and has been ranked at 400.

All the IITs have improved upon their rankings this year compared to the 2022 and 2021 rankings. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati all have retained their rank among the top 500 in the world.

US and UK Universities among top 10 in QS World Rankings 2023

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has maintained its top position followed by the University of Cambridge, Stanford University, University of Oxford and Harvard University being top five. Quacquarelli Symonds uses six parameters to rank institutions which include Academic Reputation (40%), Employer Reputation (10%), Faculty/Student Ratio (20%), Citations per faculty (20%), International Faculty Ratio (5%) and International Student Ratio (5%).

