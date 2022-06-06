Rajasthan 12th Arts results 2022 Today: Know Where When and How to check RBSE Class 12 Results

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2022: RBSE 12th Result Date Announced by Education Minister

Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Strean Results will be announced today. The information regarding the date and time for the announcement of the results were made by Rajasthan Education Minister - Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla. As per the information provided, the RBSE 12th Arts Results will be announced by 12:15 AM. Candidates can check result related updates here.

Updated as on June 6, 2022 @ 9:06 AM

RBSE 12th Results 2022 Today: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will be announcing the RBSE class 12 Results 2022 on the official website of the board today. Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan class 12 exams 2022 for the Arts stream can check the complete results on the link provided here.

To check the RBSE Class 12 Arts Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 Registration number in the link provided. Candidates must make sure that they keep their RBSE Class 12 Admit Card with them when checking the class 12 results for the Arts stream.

Candidates can check the Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2022 through the link available on the website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2022 for the arts stream will also be available on this page as and when the results are declared online.

Where to check RBSE 12th Results 2022

The Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2022 for the Arts stream will be made available on the official website of Rajasthan Board. For students to check the Rajasthan 12th Results they are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 Arts stream registration number in the result link given. Students can also keep watching this space for further details.

When to check RBSE 12th Arts Results 2022

According to the information provided by the officials, the Rajasthan 12th Results 2022 will be made live at 12:15 PM on the official website. As soon as the results are declared, students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the RBSE 12th Results 2022.

How to check RBSE class 12 Results 2022

The Rajasthan class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Rajasthan Board. In order to check the results students are required to visit the official website or follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 12th Arts stream results available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the class 12 Registration number in the link given

Step 4: The RBSE 12th Arts stream results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the online marksheet for further reference

