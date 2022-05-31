Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Kab Aayega?, Anxious Students seek RBSE 12th Results Date, Here’s What Officials Have Said

Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Kab Aayega?: Lakhs of anxious students have been waiting for RBSE 12th Results 2022 for months now. Even as rumours and speculations run rampant on social media platforms, so far no clarity about Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 date has been provided by RBSE. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE Class 12 Results for Science and Commerce Streams soon. However, an official date for the same is not yet available. Sources close to the BSER Ajmer office have hinted that the Rajasthan Class 12 Results will be declared in the First Week of June 2022. To steer clear of misinformation and rumours about the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time, students are advised to register themselves at the below-given link from where they will be able to get regular news and updates. On the day of the result, students will also get priority access to Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 via these pages.

RBSE 12th Commerce and Science Results Soon

According to the past year’s trends, the RBSE is expected to declare the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2022 stream-wise. This means that the BSER Ajmer will first announce RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 along with the Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2022. However, so far the board has not given any indication about, whether it plans to declare Rajasthan Board Results 2022 stream-wise or will RBSE 12th Results for all streams be declared on the same day. Jagranjosh team has reached out to the Rajasthan Board for more details on the same and will update this story with the same, once information is shared by the board.

20 Lakh Students Await RBSE 12th Results 2022

As per the estimates shared by the Rajasthan Board, a total of 20.18 lakh students had registered for and have appeared for the Rajasthan 12th Results 2022. The exam was held from 24th March and continued until 26th April 2022. To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the board had set up a total of 6,000 examination centres in Rajasthan. All the exams will be held in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM. Now, with over a month passed since the completion of the Rajasthan 12th Exam 2022; students are expecting the BSER 12th Results 2022 to be announced soon. As and when Rajasthan Class 12 Results are declared by the board, they will be made available to the students online via the official website - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

