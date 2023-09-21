Rajasthan AYUSH 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Allotment: Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment results have been announced. Eligible candidates who have applied for the first round allotment can visit the official counselling website to check the provisional seat allocation result.

The Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG first allotment list includes details such as the candidate name, registration number, allotted college, allotted category, and allotted course. As per the given candidates who have been allotted seats in the first allotment round can report to the allotted colleges for admissions from September 22 to 23, 2023. Students reporting for the allotment process are advised to carry all necessary documents with them.

Rajasthan AYUSH NEET round 1 allotment result is available on the official website - rajayushcounselling.com. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the link available here.

Rajasthan AYUSH Seat allocation result - Click Here

Steps to Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result

The Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG round 1 allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the allotment pdf by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan AYUSH NEET

Step 2: Click on the provisional allotment link given under notifications

Step 3: The first round seat allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the Rajasthan NEET UG round 1 allotment result for further reference

Rajasthan AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Reporting

Those candidates who have been allotted seats in the first allotment round are required to report to the colleges allotted by the given time. When reporting for admissions candidates must make sure that they carry with them their documents and certificates along with photocopies.

