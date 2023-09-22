Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Shortly at panjiyakpredeled.in; Check Expected Cut-off Here

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan is expected to declare the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) results shortly. BSTC Results 2023 will be announced for over 6 lakh candidates. They can check out the results on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in.
As per the schedule, the exam was administered on August 28, 2023. Now, the examinees are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Sarkari. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for result updates.
When and Where to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023?
Check out the official website and timings of results below:
|
BSTC Result Official Website
|
panjiyakpredeled.in
|
BSTC Result Date and Time
|
September 22, 2023 (expected)
How to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Pre DElED BSTC Result 2023 link
Step 3: Submit the registration number and DOB
Step 4: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the result
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Details Mentioned on Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Scorecard
Check out the mandatory information below:
- Candidate's name
- Date of birth
- Roll number
- Category
- Gender
- Total marks obtained
- Subject-wise marks obtained
- Overall rank
- Qualifying status
- Educational Qualification
BSTC Result 2023 Cut-off (Expected)
Candidates can check out the anticipated cut-off marks below:
|
Category
|
Cut-off
|
UR
|
240-250
|
OBC
|
230-240
|
SC
|
210-220
|
ST
|
210-220
|
EWS
|
230-240
|
PWD
|
190-200
