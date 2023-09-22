Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Shortly at panjiyakpredeled.in; Check Expected Cut-off Here

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan is expected to declare the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) results shortly. BSTC Results 2023 will be announced for over 6 lakh candidates. They can check out the results on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in.

As per the schedule, the exam was administered on August 28, 2023. Now, the examinees are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Sarkari. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for result updates.

When and Where to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023?

Check out the official website and timings of results below:

BSTC Result Official Website panjiyakpredeled.in BSTC Result Date and Time September 22, 2023 (expected)

How to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Pre DElED BSTC Result 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the registration number and DOB

Step 4: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Scorecard

Check out the mandatory information below:

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Roll number

Category

Gender

Total marks obtained

Subject-wise marks obtained

Overall rank

Qualifying status

Educational Qualification

BSTC Result 2023 Cut-off (Expected)

Candidates can check out the anticipated cut-off marks below:

Category Cut-off UR 240-250 OBC 230-240 SC 210-220 ST 210-220 EWS 230-240 PWD 190-200

