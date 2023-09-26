Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Expected by Sept 28; What’s Next After Result Declaration?

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan is expected to declare Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) results by September 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check out the results on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in.

Candidates must note that there is no official confirmation regarding the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 date yet. However, it is anticipated to be out by the last week of September. The authorities conducted the entrance test on August 28, 2023, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Rajasthan BSTC Result Date: OMR Evaluation and Counselling

Currently, the OMR sheet evaluation is going on and is likely to wind up shortly. Over 6 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for the announcement of Rajasthan BTSC Results 2023. They will be able to download individual scorecards after the result declaration.

Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. Rajasthan BSTC seat allotment will be done on the basis of candidates’ ranks and availability of seats.

How to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Pre DElED BSTC Result 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the registration number and DOB

Step 4: Pre-DElED BSTC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

What After Announcement of Pre-DElED BSTC Result 2023?

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023 is held for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) courses. It is a two-year course with the objective of preparing candidates for primary school teaching roles.

Pre D.EL.ED BSTC Result 2023 Overview

Exam Name Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) Conducting Body Rajasthan Department of Elementary Education Exam date August 28, 2023 Result date September 28, 2023 (expected) Login credentials required Registration number Date of birth Official website to Check Result panjiyakpredeled.in

