Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Merit List Tomorrow, Get Details Here

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 3 Counselling: Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round 3 merit list will be announced tomorrow, September 30, 2023. The last date for candidates to apply for Rajasthan NEET PG round 3 counselling was today. September 29, 2023. The link was available until 12 noon today. The Rajasthan NEET PG round 3 merit list will include the list of candidates eligible for admission in the third round of counselling.

The postgraduate merit list is being released following the revised cutoff for postgraduate admissions was announced. Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on September 2, 2023. Students allotted seats can report for admission until October 6, 2023. The counselling body will also release the provisional seat matrix on October 1, 2023.

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment results will be available on the official website - rajpgneet2023.com. Candidates can check here the details regarding the merit list and the seat allotment process below.

How to Check Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Merit List

Rajasthan Counselling round 3 merit list of students eligible for admissions in the third round of admissions. Those whose names are given in the merit list will be allotted seats in the third allotment round for postgraduate medical admissions. Follow the steps given here to check the merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET counselling

Step 2: Click on the PG counselling link

Step 3: Click on the PG round 3 merit list link

Step 4: Scroll through the names in the merit list given

Step 5: Download the NEET PG round 3 merit list for further reference

Also Read: Rajasthan NEET UG 2023: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Results Today at rajugneet2023.com, Get Direct Link Here