Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Released on rajpgneet2023; Download Here

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling dates have been published on the official website: rajpgneet2023.com. Candidates can check the registration and seat allotment schedule here.

 

Updated: Aug 24, 2023 12:49 IST
Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023: Office Of The Chairman, NEET PG Medical and Dental Admission Board has released the round 2 dates for NEET 2023 counselling. Candidates who wish to participate in the seat allotment process can check out the complete schedule on the official website: rajpgneet2023.com.They can also check out the dates and application fee here.

The Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 2 schedule has been published for r MD/MS, Post MBBS DNB, and Post MBBS Diploma courses. According to the official schedule, the registration process will commence tomorrow: August 25, 2023. Candidates must fill both the parts (Part 1 and Part 2) of the application form must be filled and completed. 

The General category candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 3000. Whereas, SC, ST, and ST-STA candidates of Rajasthan state domicile have to pay Rs. 1500. The academic session shall commence on September 5, 2023. 

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Check out the mandatory events in the following schedule:

Events

Date

Registrations, Fee Payment

August 25 to 27

Document verification (for PwD category)

September 1 at 9 am

Verification, allotment, and reporting by Sr Demonstrator candidates for InService Quota (sub-quota)

September 1 at 9 am

Release of Provisional Merit List 

August 30

Provisional seat matrix

September 1

Round two choice filling

August 30 to September 2

Publication of Round 2 Result

September 6

Physical reporting

September 7 to 11

