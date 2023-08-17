Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result 2023 out at rajpgneet2023.com, check documents required

Rajasthan NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023: RUHS College of dental sciences has released the round 1 seat allotment result for Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling. Candidates who applied for admission to MD, MS, and MDS programms in the state medical, and dental colleges can download the provisional Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 seat allotment letter online at rajpgneet2023.com.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round 1 have to report to the allotted institutes for admission and document verification between August 17 and 20, 2023. The round 1 seat allotment pdf includes details on combined merit, allotted to, gender, considered category, name, father name, course and college.

How to check Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for round 1?

This list has been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check Rajasthan NEET seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rajpgneet2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional allotment list round 1

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a printout and save it for future use

Documents required for Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023

Candidates have to carry the following documents at the time of reporting:

Allotment Letter

NEET PG scorecard

Print copy of application form of state PG seats allotments, filled online

Accepted resignation from the institution in case, candidate studies at present or from the college allotted through any other counselling including All India PG counselling

Class 10th certificate or mark sheet or any other equivalent certificate showing the date of birth

Class 12 or equivalent certificate

Mark sheet and degree or provisional certificate of UG exam

Internship completion certificate

MCI, NMC, state council registration certificate

Attempt certificate of UG examination

Photo ID (driving license / PAN card / Voter ID / Govt. or PSU card / Aadhaar card/ Passport)

6 passport size photos same as affixed on the application form

Domicile certificate

Surety Bond (as per the applicable proforma)

Caste certificate, sub-category certificate issued by competent authority (if applicable)

NOC from present employer (if applicable)

