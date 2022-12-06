Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Underway, Apply at rajneetug2022.in

Rajasthan NEET UG Mop-Up Round: RUHS College of Dental Sciences has commenced the registration process for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Registration and Stray Vacancy Round. All those candidates eligible to apply for the mop-up round counselling can visit the official website RUHS College of Dental Sciences and complete the registration and application process. It must also be noted that those who have already completed the Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations need not register for the Mop-Up round.

The Registration and Application process of the Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round is divided into two parts. Candidates are required to fill both parts of the counselling application form. Those candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of counselling but have not joined the allotted seats and wish to participate in the mop-up round are required to submit fresh registrations.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round registration link is available on the official website - rajneetug2022.in. Candidates can also complete the Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Registrations through the link provided below.

Rajasthan NEET UG Mop-Up Application 1 - Click Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Mop-UpApplication 2 - Click Here

Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Schedule - Click Here

Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registrations

The Rajasthan NEEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Registration process is conducted online. Candidates eligible to participate in the Mop-Up round registrations can visit the official website of RUHS to register. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the RUHS Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the Application Part 1 link on the homepage and click on proceed

Step 3: Enter all required details in the link given

Step 4: Move to Part 2 of the application and enter the Registration ID and Password

Step 5: Enter all the required details and submit the registration fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

According to the given schedule, the last date for candidates to complete the registrations for NEET UG 2022 Mop-up round is December 10, 2022. After the registrations are completed, the provisional merit list for the NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round will be released on December 11, 2022. Candidates allotted seats can complete the joining, document checking, and verification at the allotted college until December 16, 2022.

The Provisional vacant seat matrix and list of eligible candidates will be released on December 17, 2022, and the Stray vacancy round in Govt. Medical Colleges / RajMES MCs / JMC Jhalawar, RUHS CMS, Jaipur, RUHS CDS will be released on December 19, 2022.

Also Read: MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card (Today): Download AIMA Hall Ticket for December Session at mat.aima.in