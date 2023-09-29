Rajasthan NEET UG 2023: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Results Today at rajugneet2023.com, Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling: The Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counselling Board 2023, Rajasthan will be releasing the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round seat allotment result today, September 29, 2023.

Students allotted seats in the stray vacancy round can check the seat allotment result and complete the submission of all documents before the board today. Candidates are required to be physically present for the allotment in the designated slot along with the original educational and eligibility documents. Students allotted seats in the colleges are to submit the required bind at the time of allotment.

Rajasthan NEET UG stray vacancy round allotment results will be available on the official website - rajugneet2023.com. Students who have applied for the allotment process can also check the result through the link given here.

Steps to Check Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Allotment

The allotment result for the Rajasthan NEET UG stray vacancy round will be available on the official counselling website. Students can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling stray vacancy allotment list

Step 3: Scroll through the names and download the allotment result

What After Rajasthan NEET UG Stray Vacancy Allotment

According to the schedule given, students allotted seats in the stray vacancy round are required to report for admissions. Candidates can report to the colleges until 2 p.m. on September 30, 2023. When reporting for admissions candidates are advised to carry all required documents with them

