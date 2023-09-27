Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Check List at rajugneet2023.com

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023: RUHS College of Dental Sciences will announce the stray vacancy round seat allotment result for Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling today: September 27, 2023. Candidates can download the Rajasthan NEET PG seat allotment list online at rajpgneet2023.com. The stray vacancy round seat allotment pdf includes details on combined merit, allotted to, gender, considered category, name, father name, course and college.

Those who have been allotted a seat will have to report to the respective medical, and dental institutes to secure their admissions along with original documents. They have to join the allotted institute from September 27 to 30, 2023. Rajasthan NEET PG counselling is held for admission to MD, MS, and MDS programmes in the state medical, and dental colleges.

Rajasthan NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table to know upcoming dates related to Rajasthan NEET stray vacancy round counselling:

Events Dates Rajasthan MBBS/BDS seat allotment result September 27, 2023 Joining by candidates at the specified venue September 27 to 30, 2023

How to check Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for stray vacancy round?

This list can be downloaded from the official website: rajpgneet2023.com. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check Rajasthan NEET seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rajpgneet2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the allotment list stray vacancy round

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a printout and save it for future use

Documents required for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates have to carry the following documents at the time of reporting:

Allotment Letter

NEET UG scorecard

Print copy of application form of state UG seats allotments

Class 10th certificate or mark sheet or any other equivalent certificate showing the date of birth

Class 12 or equivalent certificate

Photo ID (driving license / PAN card / Voter ID / Govt. or PSU card / Aadhaar card/ Passport)

6 passport size photos same as affixed on the application form

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate, sub-category certificate issued by competent authority (if applicable)

