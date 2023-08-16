  1. Home
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Application Begins for Round 2, Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: RUHS College has commenced the registrations for Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 today, August 16. Qualified NEET UG candidates who haven’t registered themselves for round 1 can fill out the registration form at rajugneet2023.com. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 16, 2023 17:43 IST
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Round 2: The RUHS College has started the registration process for the state medical counselling 2023 for round 2 today: August 16, 2023. Medical aspirants who haven’t registered for the Rajasthan NEET UG counsellinf round 1 can apply for the round 2 counselling by entering the required details in the registration form through the official website - rajugneet2023.com.

As per the schedule, the last date to complete the registrations is August 19, 2023. All fresh candidates are required to deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,000 (Rs 1,200 for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidates of Rajasthan state domicile as well as candidates of Rajasthan state domicile whose family annual income is less than INR 2.5 lacs) + applicable transaction charges. 

Candidates can advised to read all the instructions available on the official website before applying for the NEET UG counselling round 2. They can also click on the direct links available below to get themselves registered.

Application Part 1 - Direct Link

Application Part 2 - Direct Link 

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table below:

Events 

Dates

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling round 2 registrations

August 16, 2023

Last date for submitting application fee

August 19, 2023 (upto 4 pm)

Last date to submit the registration form

August 19, 2023 (till 11.59 pm)

Publishing of provisional seat matrix

August 23, 2023

Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, NRI) 

August 20, 2023

Document verification for PwD, Defence/PM, and NRI candidates (who were not

verified during round 1)

August 22, 2023 (9 am)

Release of provisional merit list 

August 23, 2023

Security deposit 

August 21 to 25, 2023 (upto 12 noon)

Choice-filling

August 21 to 25, 2023 (auto-locking of choices at

2.00 pm on August 25, 2023)

Printing of the on-line application form after auto-locking of the choices filled and saved by the candidates 

August 26, 2023

Publishing of Second round allotment

August 28, 2023

Printing of allotment letter

August 29 to September 4, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to register for Rajasthan NEET counselling 2023 round 2?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan NEET counselling  - rajugneet2023.com

Step 2: Now, click on the application part 1 tab available on the home screen

Step 3: Fill out the details and click on the validate button

Step 4: The new login credentials will be generated, after this click on the application part 2

Step 5: Login using the registration id and password 

Step 6: Now, fill out the registration form and upload all the documents as asked

Step 7: Make the online payment of the registration fee and save

Step 8: Preview and download the registration confirmation page for future use

