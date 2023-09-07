Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Begin Today, Check Allotment Schedule Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Round 3: RUHS College of Dental Sciences has announced the schedule for the third round of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling. According to the given schedule, the registration process for round 3 counselling will begin today, September 7, 2023. Candidates who wish to participate in the third round of counselling for UG admissions can visit the official counselling website today to complete the registration process.

RUHS will also be publishing the provisional seat matrix for the candidates today. Based on the seat availability candidates can enter their choices for Rajasthan NEET UG round 3 seat allotment. The last date for candidates to register for the allotment process is September 9, 2023. The provisional merit list for the state, PwD, defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, and NRI categories will be released on September 10, 2023.

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 3 counselling registration link will be available on the official website - rajugneet2023.com. Eligible candidates can also complete their allotment round registration process through the link provided here.

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 3 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Publishing of Provisional seat matrix September 7, 2023 Start date for filling of on-line application form and deposition of required application fee September 7, 2023 Last date for depositing the application fee at the website September 9, 2023 (4.00 pm) Last date for submitting the on-line application form at the website September 9, 2023 (4.00 pm) Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) September 10, 2023 Publishing of Provisional Seat Matrix September 11, 2023 Document verification and seat allotment September 11, 2023 (9.00 am)

How to Register for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Round 3

The registration link for Rajasthan NEET UG Round 3 allotment will begin on the website today. Candidates can follow the steps given here to register for the allotment round.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RUHS NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Click on the application link and enter the link

Step 4: Enter the choices for the round 3 allotment process

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

