Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2023 Round 3 Registrations Ends Tomorrow; Apply Soon at rajugneet2023.com

Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2023: The authorities will close the registration window for NEET UG 2023 round 3 tomorrow: September 9, 2023. Candidates willing to get admission to MBBS/BS courses in state medical or dental colleges can apply on the official website: rajugneet2023.com.

According to the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule, after the closure of the registration window, the authorities will publish the provisional merit list on September 10, 2023. NEET UG seat allotment 2023 results will be announced on September 12, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule here.

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Check out the dates for the third round below:

Particulars Dates Deadline for depositing the application fee September 9, 2023, till 4 pm Deadline for depositing the application form September 9, 2023 till 11:55 pm Publishing of provisional merit list September 10, 2023 Document verification of defence, PM, NRI candidates September 11, 2023 ( 9 am ) Document verification of PwD candidates September 11, 2023 ( 9 am ) Seat allotment September 12 to September 18 Joining September 12 to September 21

How to Apply for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3?

Go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website, rajugneet2023.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan MBBS, BDS registration 2023 link.

Step 3: Enter a valid email ID to generate the password.

Step 4: Login with generated credentials

Step 5: Fill choices in the order preferences.

Step 6: Pay the required fee and review the application.

Step 7: Submit the form and keep a hard copy for future reference

