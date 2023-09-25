Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Merit List Today, Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling: Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical & Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2023 RUHS College of Dental Sciences (Govt. Dental College), Jaipur will be announcing the Rajasthan NEET UG stray vacancy round provisional merit list today, September 25, 2023. According to the revised schedule available on the official counselling portal, the provisional merit list of state, PwD, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI students will be announced on the official website today. Those candidates who have applied for the stray vacancy round can check the provisional merit list through the link given here.

Rajasthan NEET UG stray vacancy round is being conducted for candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous allotment rounds. According to the schedule given, the seat allotment result based on merit will be announced on September 27, 2023. Those allotted seats can join at the venue along with relevant documents from September 27 to 29, 2023.

Rajasthan NEET UG stray vacancy round provisional merit list will be available on the official website - rajugneet2023.com. Eligible candidates can also click on the merit list list given here.

How to Download Rajasthan NEET UG Stray Vacancy Provisional Merit List

The Rajasthan NEET UG stray vacancy round provisional merit list will be released as a pdf document. The pdf will contain the list of students eligible for admissions under the stray vacancy round. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the stray vacancy provisional merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the stray vacancy round provisional merit list link

Step 3: The merit list will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET UG stray vacancy provisional merit list for further reference

Rajasthan NEET UG Stray Vacancy Allotment Result

The NEET UG stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced on the official counselling website. Students will be allotted seats based on the choices entered and their merit for allotment. Those allotted seats are required to report to RUHS College of Dental Sciences (GDC) along with a set of photocopies of relevant documents, a printout of the allotment letter, and a deposition of the fee prescribed by the college.

