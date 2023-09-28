Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Revised Schedule Out

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023: The Medical & Dental Admission/Counseling Board, Rajasthan has revised the NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round schedule. The counselling is being conducted for admission to MBBS, and BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across the state. As per the new schedule, the seat allotment results wl be out tomorrow: September 28, 2023.

According to the board, ‘’Subsequent to declaration of AIQ stray vacancy round result, in continuation to the earlier notifications, the stray vacancy round (Off-line) allotment procedure for MBBS and BDS courses will be carried out by the Board as per schedule given below,” said the board while notifying the schedule.’’

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Check out the complete schedule below:

Events Dates Seat allotment result September 29, 2023 Joining at allocated college September 30, 2023, up to 2 pm

Who Can Apply for Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates can go through the eligibility requirements for Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023 below:

Candidates who have been allocated seats in round 3 or upgraded ones are not eligible.

Candidates who have already accepted a seat allocated via Rajasthan State counselling or All India Counselling are not eligible to participate.

Those who have been allotted seats in the All India Stray Vacancy Round are not eligible.

Documents Required for Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET 2023 scorecard

NEET admit card

Seat Allotment letter

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 12th mark sheet

Valid ID Proof

Passport size photograph- 4

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

