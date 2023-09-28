  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Revised Schedule Out

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Revised Schedule Out

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round schedule has been revised. Check out the fresh dates as well as the required documents here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 28, 2023 16:34 IST
Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023
Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023: The Medical & Dental Admission/Counseling Board, Rajasthan has revised the NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round schedule. The counselling is being conducted for admission to MBBS, and BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across the state. As per the new schedule, the seat allotment results wl be out tomorrow: September 28, 2023. 

According to the board, ‘’Subsequent to declaration of AIQ stray vacancy round result, in continuation to the earlier notifications, the stray vacancy round (Off-line) allotment procedure for MBBS and BDS courses will be carried out by the Board as per schedule given below,” said the board while notifying the schedule.’’

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Check out the complete schedule below:

Events

Dates

Seat allotment result

September 29, 2023

Joining at allocated college

September 30, 2023, up to 2 pm

Who Can Apply for Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates can go through the eligibility requirements for Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023 below:

  • Candidates who have been allocated seats in round 3 or upgraded ones are not eligible.
  • Candidates who have already accepted a seat allocated via Rajasthan State counselling or All India Counselling are not eligible to participate. 
  • Those who have been allotted seats in the All India Stray Vacancy Round are not eligible.

Documents Required for Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • NEET 2023 scorecard
  • NEET admit card 
  • Seat Allotment letter
  • Class 10th mark sheet 
  • Class 12th mark sheet
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Passport size photograph- 4
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate

Also Read: DU Admission 2023: Delhi University Releases UG, PG and BTech Admission Deadlines
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023